Renault-Nissan promises 12 new electric vehicles by 2022

PARIS -- The Renault-Nissan alliance is ramping up electric car production, vowing 12 new models by 2022 and to make electric cars 30 percent of its overall production.

The carmakers also announced a push toward autonomous vehicles.

The announcements are part of an overall strategic plan released Friday for the next five years, its first such plan since it took over Mitsubishi last year. The alliance also unveiled a new logo for the three-way alliance.

CEO Carlos Ghosn also said the alliance is aiming to save 10 billion euros by the end of the period.

The alliance sold more cars than any other manufacturer in the first half of 2017 and is looking to ride on its growing reach by expanding electric vehicles into the mass market.