Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/14/2017 7:58 AM

US defender Cameron out for 2 weeks

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

STOKE, England -- U.S. defender Geoff Cameron will miss Stoke's next two games in the English Premier League because of a right hamstring injury.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes says Cameron will likely be out for two weeks, ruling him out of league matches against Newcastle on Saturday and Chelsea the following weekend.

Hughes says it "is a shame because he's had a bright start to the season."

Cameron pulled up in the final seconds of the first half in Stoke's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday, and was replaced by Bruno Martins Indi at halftime.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account