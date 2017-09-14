US defender Cameron out for 2 weeks

hello

STOKE, England -- U.S. defender Geoff Cameron will miss Stoke's next two games in the English Premier League because of a right hamstring injury.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes says Cameron will likely be out for two weeks, ruling him out of league matches against Newcastle on Saturday and Chelsea the following weekend.

Hughes says it "is a shame because he's had a bright start to the season."

Cameron pulled up in the final seconds of the first half in Stoke's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday, and was replaced by Bruno Martins Indi at halftime.