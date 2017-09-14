Real Madrid extends Isco's contract until end of 2022 season

Real Madrid's Isco, right, is tackled by APOEL Nicosia's Vinicius during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Isco during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Associated Press

Real Madrid's Isco, left, passes the ball during a Champions League group H soccer match between Real Madrid and Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Associated Press

MADRID -- Real Madrid says it has extended the contract of Francisco "Isco" Alarcon until the end of the 2022 season, keeping the talented attacking midfielder tied to the club for another four seasons.

Isco's current contract was valid until June 2018.

The 25-year-old playmaker has been a key player for Madrid over the last couple of seasons. He also became a regular starter with Spain's national team.

Madrid is seventh in the Spanish league standings after three matches, four points behind leaders Barcelona and Real Sociedad.