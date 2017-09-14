Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/14/2017 9:33 AM

AAC reworks football schedule in wake of Hurricane Irma

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- The American Athletic Conference has juggled its football schedule to make up a game between South Florida and UConn, which was cancelled as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Conference officials say that game, originally scheduled for last Saturday, will now be played in Connecticut on Nov. 4.

Officials say games involving three other AAC teams also had to be moved to accommodate that date.

East Carolina and UConn will now play on Sept. 24, which had been an open date for both teams, instead of Nov. 4. The Pirates and Houston will play Nov. 4 instead of Oct. 28.

USF will now host Cincinnati on Oct. 14 instead of playing a non-conference game with UMass and will play Houston on Oct. 28.

Cincinnati and East Carolina now will have open dates on Oct. 28.

Officials say the conference is still trying to reschedule a cancelled game between Memphis and UCF.

__

For more AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://twiter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account