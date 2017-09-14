Breaking News Bar
 
Beckham takes next step in recovery from ankle injury

By TOM CANAVAN
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took the next step in his recovery from a sprained left ankle by participating in the individual segment of practice.

It was uncertain whether Beckham would fully practice Thursday because the media had to leave the workout before the Giants (0-1) started team drills in preparation for Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions (1-0). However, he moved better than he did last week.

Beckham has not practiced since spraining his ankle in a preseason game on Aug. 21. He started stretching with his teammates during warmups last week, but never took the next step.

The three-time Pro Bowler was inactive for the Giants' 19-3 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, a game in which the offense was limited to 233 yards.

