Norwegians find well-preserved Viking-era sword

In this photo taken on Sept. 4, 2017, archeologists and the two hunters who found an ancient Viking sword, search the site where it was discovered on a mountain top 1,640 meters (1 mile) above sea level in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. Archeologist Lars Holger Piloe said the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions. (Espen Finstad/ Oppland county council via AP) Associated Press

In this photo taken on Aug. 23, 2017, Einar Ambakk, one of the hunters that found an ancient Viking sword slid down between rocks during a reindeer hunt, raises it in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo. According to a Norwegian archeologist, the nearly 1-meter-long (3-foot) sword dating from about 850-950 A.D. may have been left by a person who got lost in a blizzard and died on the mountain from exposure. (Einar Ambakk via AP) Associated Press

In this photo taken on Sept. 5, 2017, an ancient Viking sword, believed to date from about 850-950 A.D, that was found slid down between rocks on a mountain during a reindeer hunt in southern Norway, is being measured as it is displayed in Lillehammer. Archeologists believe the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions. (Espen Finstad/ Oppland county council via AP) Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A Norwegian archaeologist says a well-preserved, if rusty, iron sword dating to the Viking era has been found in southern Norway.

Lars Holger Piloe says the nearly one-meter-long (3-foot) sword was found slid down between rocks with the blade sticking out, and may have been left by a person who got lost in a blizzard and died on the mountain from exposure.

Piloe said Thursday the sword, dating from about 850-950 A.D., was found in Lesja, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) north of Oslo.

Piloe said the sword's preservation was likely due to the quality of the iron, as well as the cold, dry conditions. It was found in late August by two men who were on a reindeer hunt some 1,640 meters (1 mile) above sea level.