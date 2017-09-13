Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/13/2017 7:56 AM

Urawa beats Kawasaki 4-1 to reach ACL semifinals

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

SAITAMA, Japan -- Urawa Reds advanced to the Asian Champions League semifinals by beating Kawasaki Frontale 4-1 Wednesday, erasing a two-goal deficit to win 5-4 on aggregate.

Toshiyuki Takagi scored the deciding goal in the final minutes after Shinzo Koroki, substitute Zlatan Ljubijankic and Rafael Silva answered Elsinho's opener for Kawasaki.

Reds will next play Shanghai SIPG, which went through on Tuesday after beating Guangzhou Evergrande on penalties. The first leg on Sept. 27 is in Shanghai, with the second leg on Oct. 18 at Urawa.

After Kawasaki won the first leg last month, Urawa needed to win 2-0 or by three or more in the second leg to return to the semifinals for the first time since 2008.

