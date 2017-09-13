Dareus' playing time drops as part of Bills D-Line rotation

Breaking News Bar
 
  • FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is shown during warmups before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Like it or not, Buffalo's top-paid player Marcell Dareus will have to get used to less playing time this season because new coach Sean McDermott prefers rotating his defensive linemen during games.

By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills rookie coach Sean McDermott is sticking to his philosophy of rotating defensive linemen to keep them fresh during games.

And that includes resting tackle Marcell Dareus, Buffalo's top-paid player.

Salary doesn't matter after McDermott's approach was evident in the Bills season-opening win against the New York Jets last weekend. Dareus was limited to playing just 34 of 77 snaps, mostly used on first and second down.

Dareus also finished with a stat line that featured all zeroes, the first time that's happened in 87 games for Buffalo's 2013 first round draft pick.

Though it took some time to get used to a reduced role, Dareus said he's fine with McDermott's rotation.

Buffalo travels to play Carolina on Sunday.

