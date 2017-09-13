Baez, Almora homer as Cubs rout Mets 17-5

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

New York Mets' Jose Reyes rounds third after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

New York Mets' Juan Lagares (12) has words with home plate umpire Kerwin Danley after Danley called Lagares out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras slaps a two-run single off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago. Associated Press

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez homered and had four hits, Albert Almora Jr. also went deep and drove in six runs, and the Chicago Cubs routed the New York Mets 17-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cubs matched a season high for runs after pouring on 12 over their final three at-bats. They have outscored the Mets 25-8 the past two games.

It's just what the NL Central leaders needed after managing only three runs in a weekend sweep by Milwaukee that tightened the division race. Chicago remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and moved three up on St. Louis.

Kris Bryant had three hits and scored four runs. Ben Zobrist also scored four times.