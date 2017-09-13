Breaking News Bar
 
Cubs
updated: 9/13/2017 10:16 PM

Baez, Almora homer as Cubs rout Mets 17-5

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras slaps a two-run single off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras slaps a two-run single off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • New York Mets' Juan Lagares (12) has words with home plate umpire Kerwin Danley after Danley called Lagares out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.

    New York Mets' Juan Lagares (12) has words with home plate umpire Kerwin Danley after Danley called Lagares out on strikes during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • New York Mets' Jose Reyes rounds third after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.

    New York Mets' Jose Reyes rounds third after hitting a home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.

    New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
    Associated Press

 
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Javier Baez homered and had four hits, Albert Almora Jr. also went deep and drove in six runs, and the Chicago Cubs routed the New York Mets 17-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cubs matched a season high for runs after pouring on 12 over their final three at-bats. They have outscored the Mets 25-8 the past two games.

It's just what the NL Central leaders needed after managing only three runs in a weekend sweep by Milwaukee that tightened the division race. Chicago remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and moved three up on St. Louis.

Kris Bryant had three hits and scored four runs. Ben Zobrist also scored four times.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account