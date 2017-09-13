Man suspected of planning terrorism sentenced to prison

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- An Indianapolis-area man who authorities say was suspected of planning an act of domestic terrorism has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.



The Indianapolis Star reports Christopher Byrne was sentenced Monday to 37 months in prison and two years of supervised release. He earlier pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Byrne was arrested last year in Greenwood after a search of his car revealed a rifle, ammunition and liquids that when mixed form a toxic and combustible gas. Authorities say Byrne told police that he was a "sovereign national" and refused to provide identification.

Investigators say they later found he had addresses of several law enforcement officers and a judge handling an earlier case against him.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com