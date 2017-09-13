Grain higher, Livestock lower

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Dec. delivery was higher 4 cents at $4.46 a bushel; Sept corn was up 2 cents at $3.42 a bushel; December oats gained 4.20 cents at $2.3840 a bushel while Sept. soybeans was up .20 cent to $9.44 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

October live cattle lost .50 cent at $1.0578 a pound; September feeder cattle lost 1.25 cent at $1.4673 a pound; October lean hogs was 1 cent lower at $.5845 a pound.