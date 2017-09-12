Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/12/2017 9:24 AM

Olympic skating champion Lipnitskaya opens up about anorexia

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

MOSCOW -- Olympic figure skating champion Yulia Lipnitskaya has revealed she struggled with anorexia for years before retiring at the age of 19.

Lipnitskaya's gold medal with Russia in the team event at the 2014 Sochi Games, with a program themed around the movie "Schindler's List," made her the youngest Olympic skating champion since 1936.

However, she struggled to maintain that success and her mother revealed last month she had retired following treatment for anorexia.

Lipnitskaya says her "only regret" is that she didn't speak publicly about her illness before, saying "it all carried on not just for one year, or two, or three."

In comments on the Russian Figure Skating Federation website, Lipnitskaya adds she hasn't worn skates in almost a year and is "no longer drawn to the ice."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account