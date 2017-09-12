Breaking News Bar
 
Steelers' Tomlin: Injured DE Tuitt could play vs. Vikings

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says the news surrounding defensive end Stephon Tuitt's injured left biceps is encouraging.

Tomlin says there's even a chance that Tuitt could play this weekend when the Steelers host the Minnesota Vikings in their home opener.

Tuitt injured his arm on the second play from scrimmage in Pittsburgh's 21-18 season-opening win over Cleveland. Team officials initially feared Tuitt would be out long term. Tomlin said Tuesday that the news is "very positive" compared with what it could have been. The team will monitor Tuitt's progress throughout the week.

If Tuitt does not practice at least once, it is unlikely he will play Sunday. Tyson Alualu and L.T. Walton will fill in for Tuitt if he can't go.

