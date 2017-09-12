Police: Attempted robbery suspect dies, 2 hurt in shootout

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- Police say an attempted robbery suspect has died and two other people were wounded in a shootout at a suburban Indianapolis home.

Greenwood police responded early Tuesday to a report of shots fired and found three people had been shot, including a man who died. Police say a man and woman who were wounded told them that the man came to the home to rob them and they exchanged gunfire with him.

Police say the man and woman who survived had non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. A statement from police said the man who died collapsed while trying to get to a car outside. Names of those involved weren't immediately released.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.