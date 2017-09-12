Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/12/2017 10:57 AM

After MRI, Sen. McCain to continue treatments, keep working

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Sen. John McCain will continue with radiation and chemotherapy treatments for brain cancer, while maintaining a regular work schedule in the Senate - following his MRI on Monday.

The Arizona Republican's office says he had the MRI at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, where he is receiving treatments.

The 81-year-old senator disclosed his diagnosis in July, and returned home for treatment after casting the decisive vote to kill Republican legislation to repeal and replace the Obama health law.

McCain returned to the Senate following the August recess - and is managing major legislation on the Senate floor, the annual defense bill.

In a weekend CNN interview, McCain said he's confident about beating the challenge but also said, "Every life has to end one way or another."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account