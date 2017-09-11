Rihanna rides into New York Fashion Week like a rock star

NEW YORK -- Rihanna didn't walk into New York Fashion Week, she rode through it.
The pop star kicked off her Fenty Puma 2018 spring-summer collection Sunday with motocross bicycles flying high in the air, ascending above a dreamy display of powder pink mountains and sand.
After the models strutted, Rihanna rode on the back of a bike in true rock star form with one hand displaying the sign of the horns and her tongue sticking out.
She wore a fitted, long sleeve army green shirt with a plunging neckline, a bright green jacket wrapped around her waist, thigh high boots, and sunglasses. She was confident and cool, and her collection delivered a similar vibe.
The clothes were a mix of fitted and loose pieces, ranging from oversized jackets to tight dresses to shiny swimsuits