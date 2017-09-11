Breaking News Bar
 
Lifestyle
posted: 9/11/2017 7:00 AM

Rihanna rides into New York Fashion Week like a rock star

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rihanna rides on a motorcycle after showing her fashion collection from Fenty Puma by Rihanna during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Rihanna rides on a motorcycle after showing her fashion collection from Fenty Puma by Rihanna during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Rihanna rides on a motorcycle after showing her fashion collection from Fenty Puma by Rihanna during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Rihanna rides on a motorcycle after showing her fashion collection from Fenty Puma by Rihanna during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week on, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.

    Fashion from Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
By MESFIN FEKADU
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Rihanna didn't walk into New York Fashion Week, she rode through it.

The pop star kicked off her Fenty Puma 2018 spring-summer collection Sunday with motocross bicycles flying high in the air, ascending above a dreamy display of powder pink mountains and sand.

After the models strutted, Rihanna rode on the back of a bike in true rock star form with one hand displaying the sign of the horns and her tongue sticking out.

She wore a fitted, long sleeve army green shirt with a plunging neckline, a bright green jacket wrapped around her waist, thigh high boots, and sunglasses. She was confident and cool, and her collection delivered a similar vibe.

The clothes were a mix of fitted and loose pieces, ranging from oversized jackets to tight dresses to shiny swimsuits

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account