updated: 9/10/2017 10:43 AM

Intriguing matchups mark opening week of NFL season

By Associated Press
Real pro football is back, with one upset already on the ledger and several intriguing Week 1 matchups upcoming.

After Kansas City stunned the Patriots in New England on Thursday, the schedule Sunday has such standout early games as Oakland at Tennessee and Arizona at Detroit. Later in the day, it's NFC favorites Seattle and Green Bay at Lambeau Field, and the Giants at Dallas in the prime-time game. We know that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play as his six-game suspension has been placed in limbo by a restraining order, but we don't know if star Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., has recovered sufficiently from a preseason ankle injury to suit up.

And Monday night, the Saints bring their newcomer running back, one Adrian Peterson, to Minnesota, where he was a Vikings superstar. Then, the Chargers represent Los Angeles for the first time since 1960 when they play at Denver.

