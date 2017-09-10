Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/10/2017 11:42 AM

Nadal, seeking 16th major title, meets Anderson at US Open

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after beating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.

    Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after beating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts after beating Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.

    Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts after beating Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

Nadal is second to Roger Federer in men's major titles, while Anderson will be playing in his first Grand Slam final on Sunday.

The top-seeded Nadal also won the French Open in June and is looking to win two major titles in the same year for the first time since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open crowns.

The Spaniard is appearing in his 23rd Grand Slam final, including third this season.

Anderson, at No. 32, is trying to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion. Andre Agassi was No. 20 when he won in 1994.

Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account