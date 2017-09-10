Nadal, seeking 16th major title, meets Anderson at US Open

Kevin Anderson, of South Africa, reacts after beating Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after beating Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

Nadal is second to Roger Federer in men's major titles, while Anderson will be playing in his first Grand Slam final on Sunday.

The top-seeded Nadal also won the French Open in June and is looking to win two major titles in the same year for the first time since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open crowns.

The Spaniard is appearing in his 23rd Grand Slam final, including third this season.

Anderson, at No. 32, is trying to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion. Andre Agassi was No. 20 when he won in 1994.

Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.