Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 9/10/2017 12:19 PM

Hall of Fame D Pilote passes away at age 85

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- Hall of Fame defenseman Pierre Pilote, a three-time Norris Trophy winner who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961, has died. He was 85.

Pilote passed away Saturday night, according to the Blackhawks. The team says he will be remembered "for his toughness, leadership and reliability on the ice."

Pilote played 13 of his 14 NHL seasons for Chicago. He captained the Blackhawks from 1961-68. His No. 3 jersey was retired by the team in November 2008.

The Pilote family says in a statement released by the team that it's proud of what he "accomplished in his professional career and thankful that his legacy will be preserved with the retirement of his #3 by the team."

Pilote, a native of Kenogami, Quebec, had 80 goals and 418 assists in 890 career NHL games.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account