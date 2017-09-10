Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
New exhibit features stories from Indiana's LGBT community

Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- A new exhibit at the Indiana Historical Society will feature stories from Indiana's LGBT community.

The historical society says the exhibit called "Be Heard: LGBT Experiences in Indiana," will be on display Sept. 16 through Nov. 4 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis. The society says it will feature a variety of perspectives from cities and towns throughout Indiana from Hoosiers of all ages.

The society says the exhibit will feature reflections on life during the AIDS epidemic and the importance of safe spaces for lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people. Other oral histories will share experiences of rural and black Hoosiers, marriage lawsuits and growing up with gay parents.

