Nonprofit sees fewer WWII veterans on local Honor Flights

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight program is seeing fewer World War II veterans on its trips to the nation's capital.



The State Journal-Register reports that the upcoming flight on Tuesday will include 40 Korean War veterans, 37 Vietnam-era veterans and three WWII veterans. Part of the reason for the decline is that most of the WWII veterans who have applied have already gone on a flight.

Their numbers also are declining. A sailor or soldier who was 18 years old in August 1944 would be 91 today.

The privately funded, nonprofit program takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials and military sites.

The organization's policy is to put World War II veterans and those with terminal illnesses at the top of the waiting list.