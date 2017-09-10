Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/10/2017 9:26 AM

Pakistan: Thousands rally in solidarity with Rohingyas

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KARACHI, Pakistan -- Thousands of supporters of Pakistan's main Islamic Jamaat-e-Islami party have gathered in Karachi to protest Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority.

The JI supporters rallied Sunday on a Karachi main street for hours chanting slogans in support of the Rohingyas. The JI leader Senator Sirajul Haq, addressing the rally by video link, urged world powers to carry out their role in immediately stopping the "planned genocide of the oppressed Rohingya Muslims"

Another Islamic party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, held a rally in northwestern city of Peshawar in support of the Rohingya Muslims. JUI leader Jaleel Khan condemned the "atrocities" committed against Muslims in Myanmar.

The rallies come a day after Pakistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Myanmar's ambassador to protest the violence against Rohingya Muslims.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account