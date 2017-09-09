Breaking News Bar
 
9/9/2017

Former WNBA star buys block of tickets for children

Associated Press
UNCASVILLE, Conn. -- Two-hundred children will get to see Sunday's WNBA playoff game between Connecticut and Phoenix thanks to a former WNBA star.

Katie Douglas, who played 14 years in the league, including five in Connecticut, has purchased and donated a block of tickets for the second-round game between the Sun and Mercury at the Mohegan Sun arena.

Douglas, who retired after the 2015 season, still holds the record for most 3-pointers in a Sun uniform with 383. She says the ticket donation is just her way of giving back to the community.

The tickets will go to several nonprofit organizations for distribution.

