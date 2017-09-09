Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 9/9/2017 11:42 AM

The Latest: Hingis, Jamie Murray win US Open mixed title

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Martina Hingis, of Switzerland, left, returns a shot as doubles partner Chan Yung-Jan, of Taiwan, looks on during the doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Sania Mirza, of India, and Peng Shuai, of China, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.

    Martina Hingis, of Switzerland, left, returns a shot as doubles partner Chan Yung-Jan, of Taiwan, looks on during the doubles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament against Sania Mirza, of India, and Peng Shuai, of China, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.

    Madison Keys, of the United States, reacts after defeating CoCo Vandeweghe, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

  • Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.

    Sloane Stephens, of the United States, reacts after defeating Venus Williams, of the United States, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in New York.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year (all times local):

___

1:30 p.m.

Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray won the U.S. Open mixed doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title in two tournaments as a team.

Hingis and Murray beat Michael Venus of New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Hingis, already a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Murray are 10-0 as a duo. They won Wimbledon in July.

This is Hingis' seventh mixed doubles major trophy and second at the U.S. Open. She will play in the women's doubles final on Sunday, with Chan's sister as her partner.

Murray, the older brother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, won his third Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

___

1 p.m.

Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are set to meet in the first all-American final at the U.S. Open since the Williams sisters played each other for the title in 2002.

Neither the 15th-seeded Keys nor the unseeded Stephens had ever participated in a Grand Slam title match before Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Keys is 22; Stephens is 24.

Both are playing the best tennis of their careers after having surgery.

Keys had an operation on her left wrist during the offseason, missed the first two months of 2017, then needed another procedure on that arm in June.

Stephens was sidelined for 11 months because of a stress fracture in her left foot. She had surgery in January and returned to the tour in July.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account