Carbone leads Stony Brook to 35-18 win over Rhode Island

hello

KINGSTON, R.I. -- Joe Carbone threw for a career-high 184 yards and Noah McGinty led the defense with 11 tackles as Stony Brook picked up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, knocking off Rhode Island 35-18 on Saturday.

Ray Bolden, who caught ten passes for 121 yards, hauled in both TD tosses.

Stacey Bedell scored from 5-yards out for the Seawolves (1-1, 1-0) three plays after Darin Peart forced Rhode Island's Harold Cooper to fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Josh Valentin recovered.

Carbone hit Bolden on a 10-yard scoring strike for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led Stony Brook to a 21-0 lead early in the second half before Tyler Harris hit Aaron Parker in stride for a 63-yard touchdown pass as the Rams closed to 21-7.

Harris threw for 185 yards for Rhode Island (0-2, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25