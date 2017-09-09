Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/9/2017 3:25 PM

Carbone leads Stony Brook to 35-18 win over Rhode Island

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KINGSTON, R.I. -- Joe Carbone threw for a career-high 184 yards and Noah McGinty led the defense with 11 tackles as Stony Brook picked up its first Colonial Athletic Association win of the season, knocking off Rhode Island 35-18 on Saturday.

Ray Bolden, who caught ten passes for 121 yards, hauled in both TD tosses.

Stacey Bedell scored from 5-yards out for the Seawolves (1-1, 1-0) three plays after Darin Peart forced Rhode Island's Harold Cooper to fumble on the first play from scrimmage. Josh Valentin recovered.

Carbone hit Bolden on a 10-yard scoring strike for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and led Stony Brook to a 21-0 lead early in the second half before Tyler Harris hit Aaron Parker in stride for a 63-yard touchdown pass as the Rams closed to 21-7.

Harris threw for 185 yards for Rhode Island (0-2, 0-1).

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account