updated: 9/9/2017 3:20 PM

Catawba scores with 42 seconds left to upset VMI 27-20

Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Va. -- Patrick O'Brien passed for two touchdowns and Jeremy Addison made the game-ending interception as Division II Catawba upset VMI 27-20 on Saturday.

O'Brien was 12 of 19 passing for 261 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Sam Mobley and Keyon West. West caught a 25-yard pass from O'Brien with 42 seconds remaining to break a 20-20 tie. Catawba trailed 10-0 at halftime.

The Keydets had one last try from deep in their own territory but, after VMI recovered a quarterback fumble, Addison picked off Austin Coulling on the next play and the Indians ran out the clock.

Coulling was 15 of 34 for 199 yards passing, and the Keydets (0-2) out-gained Catawba 180 to 121 in rushing yards but could not score.

Eamon Smart, with 70 yards, and Kenyatta Greene, 37, each rushed for second-half touchdowns as Catawba rallied.


