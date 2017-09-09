Decatur spending $400,000 in federal money on sidewalks

hello

DECATUR, Ill. -- The Decatur City Council has approved $400,000 to pay for replacing old sidewalks in inner-city neighborhoods.



The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that work was expected to start this week and be finished by Dec. 8. Public Works Director Rick Marley says the city hasn't undertaken a project solely focused on sidewalks since 2010.

Improvements will be made to sidewalks in the city's Old King's Orchard and GM Square neighborhoods. Community activist Joyce Keller says she appreciates any efforts from the city to help the struggling area.

The money comes from the federal government, specifically Community Development Block Grant program. That money is distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and pays for local improvement initiatives.

___

Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com