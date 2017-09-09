Breaking News Bar
 
Indiana
updated: 9/9/2017 7:34 AM

Kentucky man wants to bring amusement park to S. Indiana

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CORYDON, Ind. -- A Kentucky businessman who wants to build an amusement park featuring an aquarium, a water park and a dinosaur museum in southern Indiana has briefed local officials on his proposal.

More than 100 people filled the Harrison County Government Center on Tuesday to hear Louisville, Kentucky-area businessman Ed Dana outline the amusement park proposed for an as-yet undisclosed location.

Dana plans to ask county officials for an incentive package to give a boost to his proposed for a 200,000-square foot, four-section amusement park

He says the $81 million attraction would create "thousands of jobs," generate economic impact money from visitors and rebrand Harrison County as a "tourist destination."


The Courier-Journal reports Dana initially made a similar pitch in February in adjacent Louisville, but officials there declared the project unfeasible.

___

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account