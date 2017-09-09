Breaking News Bar
 
Woman who chose baby instead of chemotherapy has died

  • This October 2013 family photo shows Carrie DeKlyen and husband Nick DeKlyen in Grand Rapids, Mich. Carrie DeKlyen sacrificed the chance to prolong her life to give birth to her sixth child. Doctors removed Carrie's feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, a day after her daughter, Life Lynn, was born at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich. DeKlyen chose to forgo clinical trials and chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy. Their daughter was born prematurely, at 24 weeks and five days into the pregnancy and weighing 1 pound, four ounces. (Michelle Werkema/Courtesy of Sonya Nelson via AP)

  • In this photo provided by Sonya Nelson Life Lynn DeKlyen lies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2017. Life Lynn's mother, Carrie DeKlyen sacrificed the chance to prolong her life to give birth to her sixth child. Doctors removed Carrie's feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, Sept. 7 a day after Life Lynn, was born at the University of Michigan Hospital. DeKlyen chose to forgo clinical trials and chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy. Their daughter was born prematurely, at 24 weeks and five days into the pregnancy and weighing 1 pound, four ounces. (Nick DeKlyen/Courtesy of Sonya Nelson via AP)

DETROIT -- A Michigan woman who sacrificed the chance to prolong her life in order to give birth to her sixth child has died.

Nick DeKlyen tells The Associated Press that his wife, Carrie DeKlyen, died early Saturday surrounded by family.

He says among the last things he said to her were, "I'll see you in Heaven."

Doctors removed Carrie DeKlyen's feeding and breathing tubes on Thursday, a day after she gave birth to her daughter Life Lynn DeKlyen. The mother chose to forgo chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer, since it would have meant ending her pregnancy.

Life Lynn was born prematurely and weighs 1 pound, four ounces (567 grams), but is doing well.

The couple from the western Michigan city of Wyoming have five other kids.

