updated: 9/9/2017 9:14 AM

Rains delay pope's arrival in Colombia's second city

  • People cheers as they wait in the rain for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

  • A man holds up a t-shirt with a portrait of Pope Francis as people wait in the rain for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

  • People wait in the rain for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

  • Police stand as people begin arriving for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

  • People wait in the rain for Pope Francis to arrive for a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

  • A woman rises from her seat and gestures as she waits in the rain for Pope Francis to offer a giant outdoor Mass in Medellin, Colombia, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

MEDELLIN, Colombia -- Pope Francis has arrived in the rain-soaked Colombian city of Medellin to console orphans, the poor and the sick and to rally priests and ordinary Colombians to look beyond rigid church doctrine in caring for those living on the margins of society.

Heavy rain forced Francis into a last-minute change of plans to reach Colombia's second-largest city. Instead of taking a helicopter from the international airport outside city, he was forced to drive down the Andes, delaying the start of a Mass that's expected to draw as many as 1 million people.

On his penultimate day in Colombia Francis will also visit a church-backed orphanage to meet with abandoned children. Finally, he'll meet with local priests and seminarians before returning to Bogota for the night.

