updated: 9/9/2017 1:52 PM

California officers' gunshot wounds result of friendly fire

  • A detective stops for a moment to look again at the scene where two officers and one suspect were hospitalized after a call for a man with a knife turned into an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

    Associated Press

  • Detectives meet at the perimeter of a scene where two officers and one suspect were hospitalized after a call for a man with a knife turned into an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. (Ken Steinhardt/The Orange County Register via AP)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Bullet wounds suffered by two California police officers responding to a report of a man with a knife were the result of gunfire between the officers, authorities said.

Both officers were released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries sustained during the confrontation in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

The suspect, who was also shot, remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the officers "were injured by friendly fire," according to a statement by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

They were called to a residential neighborhood in the coastal city south of Los Angeles for a report of a man with a knife slashing tires.

During a confrontation with the suspect, at least one of the officers opened fire, striking him. Both officers were hit as well. One officer was struck in the lower extremities, and the other higher in the body, officials said.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The suspect's name was not released.

The Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

