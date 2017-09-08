Breaking News Bar
 
9/8/2017

Baylor looking to learn lessons after losing Rhule's debut

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Associated Press
 
 

WACO, Texas -- Baylor coach Matt Rhule isn't planning to do what he did at Temple and just start playing a bunch of youngsters.

The Bears just hope to learn some lessons from a loss to Liberty in Rhule's debut.

They get their second chance at a win Saturday night when they are home again to play UTSA, which is eager to play after having its scheduled opener against Houston cancelled because of Hurricane Harvey.

Baylor still has plenty of upperclassmen to go with quite a few freshmen. There were 11 true freshmen who played against Liberty, and Rhule has said five more could get on the field against the Roadrunners.

Rhule says the reason so many freshmen are playing now is because of injuries and the lack of depth.

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org and www.Twitter.com/AP_Top25

