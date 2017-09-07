Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/7/2017 1:38 PM

Chiefs release Spiller, Devey in bookkeeping maneuver

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey in a move that allows the team to sign them following their season opener without guaranteeing their contracts.

Kansas City plays at New England on Thursday night.

Spiller and Devey are both veterans whose contracts would have become guaranteed for the entire season had they been on the 53-man roster for the Chiefs' first game. But the Chiefs apparently did not need them against the Patriots and made what amounts to a bookkeeping maneuver.

In the case of Spiller, the move makes particular sense. He's had a lengthy history of injuries and the prospect of a non-guaranteed contract would be much more palatable to the Chiefs.

The move leaves them with only running backs Kareem Hunt and Charcandrick West on the roster.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account