posted: 9/7/2017 7:00 AM

Report: Israel carries out airstrike near Syrian capital

Associated Press
BEIRUT -- A pan-Arab TV station is reporting that Israel has attacked a facility near the Syrian capital.

The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV, which has reporters throughout Syria, said the airstrike hit a "target" in Qutaifah, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Damascus.

Al-Mayadeen said Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley overnight. Qutaifah is about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the border with Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen gave no further details in its Thursday morning report. There was no comment from Israel.

Israeli officials say Lebanon's Hezbollah has significantly upgraded its capabilities with a more sophisticated arsenal in recent years. While largely staying out of the Syrian civil war, Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes against suspected arms shipments believed to be headed to Hezbollah.

