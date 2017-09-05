Boston marathon: Blue Jays-Red Sox go to 18th inning

Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez losses his helmet while swinging and missing on a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Associated Press

The ball hits umpire Jerry Layne as Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts tries to get a throw from the outfield on a double by Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Associated Press

Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista trying to score on a fly ball during the 11th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Associated Press

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox are holding their own Boston marathon.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox went to the 18th inning tied at 2-all early Wednesday, matching the longest game in the majors this season. About 700 fans were left at Fenway Park.

In May, the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings at Wrigley Field.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.

It was past 12:40 a.m. and the game had lasted over 5 1/2 hours when the 18th inning began. Boston had used 11 pitches and Toronto seven.