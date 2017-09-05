Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/5/2017 10:48 PM

Boston marathon: Blue Jays-Red Sox go to 18th inning

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista trying to score on a fly ball during the 11th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon tags out Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista trying to score on a fly ball during the 11th inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • The ball hits umpire Jerry Layne as Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts tries to get a throw from the outfield on a double by Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    The ball hits umpire Jerry Layne as Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts tries to get a throw from the outfield on a double by Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez losses his helmet while swinging and missing on a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

    Boston Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez losses his helmet while swinging and missing on a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays and Red Sox are holding their own Boston marathon.

The Blue Jays and Red Sox went to the 18th inning tied at 2-all early Wednesday, matching the longest game in the majors this season. About 700 fans were left at Fenway Park.

In May, the New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings at Wrigley Field.

Toronto took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. The AL East-leading Red Sox tied it on run-scoring groundouts by Hanley Ramirez and Mitch Moreland.

It was past 12:40 a.m. and the game had lasted over 5 1/2 hours when the 18th inning began. Boston had used 11 pitches and Toronto seven.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account