Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/4/2017 7:50 AM

Bills' Tyrod Taylor has concussion, uncertain for opener

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is still recovering from a concussion and it's uncertain if he can play in the season opener against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott says Taylor has shown signs of improvement but remains in concussion protocol.

Taylor has been out since he was injured during the second series of a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore on Aug. 26. He missed practice last week but attended Buffalo's preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.

Rookie Nathan Peterman could start against the Jets. The fifth-round draft pick has jumped ahead of veteran T.J. Yates for the No. 2 spot.

The Bills signed quarterback Joe Webb for insurance, with Yates also recovering from a concussion. Webb has been in the NFL seven seasons. He spent the past three with Carolina, where he was also used extensively on special teams.

To make roster space, Buffalo released veteran safety Colt Anderson.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account