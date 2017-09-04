Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/4/2017 12:08 PM

Cardinals sign veteran punter Lee, release Wile

Associated Press
TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed former All-Pro punter Andy Lee to a two-year contract and released punter Matt Wile.

The 35-year-old Lee is entering his 14th NFL season. He played 11 with San Francisco and the last two with Carolina before being released by the Panthers on Saturday.

Lee was first-team All-Pro in 2007, 2011 and 2012 and made the Pro Bowl in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

In Arizona, he rejoins kicker Phil Dawson. Lee was Dawson's holder with the 49ers.

Lee has a career average of 46.3 yards per punt and a 39.5 net average. Of his 1,407 punts, 343 landed inside the 20-yard line.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians had been dissatisfied with punting candidates Wile and Richie Leone in the preseason.

