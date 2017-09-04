Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 9/4/2017 5:04 PM

NC State's Phillips out for year with torn Achilles tendon

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina State safety Freddie Phillips Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

Coach Dave Doeren disclosed the severity of Phillips' injury Monday and says he will redshirt the season.

Phillips was the backup to Shawn Boone at the nickelback position in the Wolfpack's secondary. He was hurt during N.C. State's loss to South Carolina on Saturday in Charlotte.

Phillips tweeted later Monday that he would "be back, even better than before."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account