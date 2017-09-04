Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/4/2017 5:02 PM

Rams claim QB Allen from Jaguars, waive homegrown WR Spruce

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Brandon Allen off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Rams also waived receiver Nelson Spruce on Monday after reaching an injury settlement with the homegrown talent.

Allen spent last season as Jacksonville's third-string quarterback after getting drafted in the sixth round out of Arkansas, where he was a three-year starter. Allen is expected to be the Rams' third-string QB behind Jared Goff and Sean Mannion.

Spruce grew up a short distance from the Rams' training complex, and he made their roster as an undrafted rookie last season despite being injured and never playing. He failed to win a roster spot this season in camp.

The Rams also released cornerback Kevin Peterson and signed defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat to their practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account