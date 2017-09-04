Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 7:58 AM

New Breakers tour plumbs the depths below famous mansion

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014, file photo, visitors walk toward an entrance to The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I. Visitors to the spectacular Gilded Age mansion are now being allowed to explore its depths with a new tour that shows off the domestic technology that helped make the 70-room, building state-of-the art when it was completed in 1895.

    FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014, file photo, visitors walk toward an entrance to The Breakers mansion in Newport, R.I. Visitors to the spectacular Gilded Age mansion are now being allowed to explore its depths with a new tour that shows off the domestic technology that helped make the 70-room, building state-of-the art when it was completed in 1895.
    Associated Press

  • This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows the mansion's wine cellar on a "beneath the Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I.

    This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows the mansion's wine cellar on a "beneath the Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour listen as tour guid Raymond Roy conducts the tour through a brick tunnel at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour listen as tour guid Raymond Roy conducts the tour through a brick tunnel at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors walk through a second floor bathroom at the "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I. The Breakers state-of-the-art 1890's domestic technology seen in the "Beneath the Breakers" tour is what enabled the home to enjoy the benefits of central heating as well as hot and cold running water.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors walk through a second floor bathroom at the "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I. The Breakers state-of-the-art 1890's domestic technology seen in the "Beneath the Breakers" tour is what enabled the home to enjoy the benefits of central heating as well as hot and cold running water.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy leads visitors through a brick tunnel on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy leads visitors through a brick tunnel on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy leads visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. Roy describes the tour as focusing on âthe guts and the gloryâ of the house, as opposed to the âglitz and glamorâ upstairs.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy leads visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. Roy describes the tour as focusing on âthe guts and the gloryâ of the house, as opposed to the âglitz and glamorâ upstairs.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo coal storage bins sit on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo coal storage bins sit on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo a visitor on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour views the mansion's original elevator motors at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. Visitors to the spectacular Gilded Age mansion The Breakers now have the chance to explore its depths with the new tour that shows off the domestic technology that helped make the 70-room building state-of-the art when it was completed in 1895.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo a visitor on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour views the mansion's original elevator motors at "The Breakers," in Newport, R.I. Visitors to the spectacular Gilded Age mansion The Breakers now have the chance to explore its depths with the new tour that shows off the domestic technology that helped make the 70-room building state-of-the art when it was completed in 1895.
    Associated Press

  • This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows an air shaft for the gravity feed heating system on a "Beneath the Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I.

    This Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo shows an air shaft for the gravity feed heating system on a "Beneath the Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy conducts a tour through a brick tunnel on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I. Roy describes the tour as focusing on âthe guts and the gloryâ of the house, as opposed to the âglitz and glamorâ upstairs.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo tour guide Raymond Roy conducts a tour through a brick tunnel on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I. Roy describes the tour as focusing on âthe guts and the gloryâ of the house, as opposed to the âglitz and glamorâ upstairs.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo a photograph of Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt holding a torch is illuminated by a flashlight during a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice in Newport, R.I.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo a photograph of Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt holding a torch is illuminated by a flashlight during a "Beneath The Breakers" tour at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath the Breakers" tour walk past duct work attached to one of the coal-fired boilers used to heat at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath the Breakers" tour walk past duct work attached to one of the coal-fired boilers used to heat at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage mansion in Newport, R.I. The tour takes place almost entirely underground, from the boiler room, through a tunnel and into the mansionâs basement.
    Associated Press

  • In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour view one of the coal-fired boilers used to heat the mansion at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I.

    In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 photo visitors on a "Beneath The Breakers" tour view one of the coal-fired boilers used to heat the mansion at "The Breakers," a 70-room Gilded Age summer cottage commissioned and owned by Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his wife Alice Gwynne Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I.
    Associated Press

 
By MICHELLE R. SMITH
Associated Press
 
 

NEWPORT, R.I. -- Visitors to the spectacular Gilded Age mansion The Breakers in Rhode Island now have the chance to explore its depths with a new tour that shows off the domestic technology that helped make the 70-room building state-of-the art when it was completed in 1895.

The tour of the Newport mansion is a weekend handyman's dream.

It takes place almost entirely underground, and includes a visit to boiler room, a walk through a tunnel as wide as a carriage and time exploring the mansion's basement.

It's a completely different way to look at the house, which draws hundreds of thousands visitors annually.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns The Breakers and several other mansions in Newport, developed the tour in part based on journals kept by a resident house engineer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account