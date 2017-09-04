Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 8:07 AM

Colombia to sign cease-fire with last guerrilla group

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BOGOTA, Colombia -- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says the government will sign a bilateral cease-fire with the nation's last remaining major rebel group ahead of Pope Francis' visit this week.

Santos says the agreement will be signed later Monday in Quito, Ecuador, where negotiations with the National Liberation Army have been taking place since February. The cease-fire takes effect Oct. 1.

Santos says the agreement will initially run through Jan. 12 and can be renewed as the peace talks advance.

Last year the government reached a peace deal with the much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account