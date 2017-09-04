Breaking News Bar
 
Man who proposed to girlfriend before pope visits Paris

  Venezuelan politician-in-exile and activist Dario Ramirez, left, and Maryangel Espinal watch a video of his marriage proposal, Monday Sept.4, 2017 in Paris. Ramirez proposed at the Vatican during a brief audience with Pope Francis on Aug. 27, 2017 to talk about the crisis in Venezuela

  In this photo taken on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2017 Dario Ramirez bends down and propose to his girlfriend Maryangel Espinal in front of Pope Francis, during an audience at the Vatican. The 32 year old Venezuelan politician-in-exile and activist, Dario Ramirez, asked his girlfriend Maryangel to marry him. Both devout Catholics, Ramirez proposed at the Vatican during a brief audience with Pope Francis to talk about the crisis in Venezuela.

PARIS -- A Venezuelan political exile who proposed to his girlfriend during an audience with the Pope is basking in the wonder of his engagement in a romantic trip to Paris.

Catholic Dario Ramirez strolled through the City of Light Monday with his fiancee Maryangel Espinal, reminiscing about the moment last month that thrust the politician-in-exile into the international spotlight.

Ramirez told the Associated Press that the pontiff, his protocol staff and Espinal were shocked when he popped the question. His fiancee thought he was going to ask for a selfie - not her hand in marriage.

A video recorded on Ramirez's iPhone captures cheers from the surrounding people when Espinal said "Yes."

His audience with Pope Francis came as part of a visit with the International Catholic Legislatures Network.

