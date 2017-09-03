Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/3/2017 11:56 AM

Bills claim 3 players off waivers, including tight end Lee

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
 
 

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills continue transforming their roster Sunday by claiming three players on waivers, including former Detroit Lions tight end Khari Lee.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, Lee has but one catch for 7 yards in seven starts in 24 career games over two seasons split with Detroit and Chicago.

Buffalo also claimed linebacker Deon Lacey and rookie tackle Conor McDermott, who was drafted in the sixth round by New England. Lacey spent this past offseason with Miami before being cut Saturday. He has no NFL experience but spent three seasons playing for Edmonton of the Canadian Football League.

The Bills have not yet announced which three players they've moved off their roster to free up spots for the new additions.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account