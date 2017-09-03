Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/3/2017 1:45 PM

Panthers claim QB Kaaya, S Cox off waivers

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers have claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya and safety Demetrious Cox off waivers.

Kaaya was selected in the sixth round this year by the Detroit Lions but did not make the final roster. Kaaya threw for 9,968 yards and 69 touchdowns in his three seasons at the University of Miami.

He will serve as Carolina's No. 3 quarterback behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson after the team cut Joe Webb on Saturday.

Cox was an undrafted rookie who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals.

To make room on the roster, the Panthers have placed rookie cornerback Corn Elder on injured reserve and waived rookie fullback Alex Armah. Elder was the team's fifth round draft pick this year, while Armah was selected in the sixth round.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account