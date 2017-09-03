Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 9/3/2017 7:00 AM

Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Expedition 52 NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after she, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    Expedition 52 NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after she, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson, from left, Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Fight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA, are seen inside the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft shortly after it landed near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    Expedition 52 Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson, from left, Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Fight Engineer Jack Fischer of NASA, are seen inside the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft shortly after it landed near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Expedition 52 NASA astronaut Jack Fischer is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after he and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    Expedition 52 NASA astronaut Jack Fischer is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after he and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin landed in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Expedition 52 Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after he and NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    Expedition 52 Roscosmos cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin is helped out of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft minutes after he and NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer landed in a remote area near Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

    The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft is seen as it lands with Expedition 52 Commander Fyodor Yurchikhin of Roscosmos and Flight Engineers Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer of NASA near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. Astronaut Whitson returned to Earth late Saturday (in the U.S.), wrapping up a record-breaking flight that catapulted her to first place for U.S. space endurance. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this Dec. 8, 2016 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson floats through a tangle of cables inside the Columbus module aboard the International Space Station. Whitson was operating the Fluids System Servicer to refill coolant loops in multiple modules on the U.S. segment of the station. (NASA via AP)

    In this Dec. 8, 2016 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson floats through a tangle of cables inside the Columbus module aboard the International Space Station. Whitson was operating the Fluids System Servicer to refill coolant loops in multiple modules on the U.S. segment of the station. (NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this Jan. 6, 2017 made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson works during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Whitson and fellow astronaut Shane Kimbrough successfully installed three new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of the six new lithium-ion batteries on the ISS. (NASA via AP)

    In this Jan. 6, 2017 made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson works during a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. Whitson and fellow astronaut Shane Kimbrough successfully installed three new adapter plates and hooked up electrical connections for three of the six new lithium-ion batteries on the ISS. (NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • In this image posted to her Twitter feed on May 30, 2017, astronaut Peggy Whitson holds up Chinese cabbage grown in the International Space Station. During her third and latest mission, which began November 2016, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space. (NASA via AP)

    In this image posted to her Twitter feed on May 30, 2017, astronaut Peggy Whitson holds up Chinese cabbage grown in the International Space Station. During her third and latest mission, which began November 2016, the 57-year-old biochemist became the oldest woman in space. (NASA via AP)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, commander of the 16th mission for the International Space Station, smiles just before the launch of the Russian Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Whitson, who was the first woman to command the station, was handed a symbolic Kazakh whip to manage the crew.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct 10, 2007 file photo, U.S. astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, commander of the 16th mission for the International Space Station, smiles just before the launch of the Russian Soyuz rocket at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Whitson, who was the first woman to command the station, was handed a symbolic Kazakh whip to manage the crew.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Wednesday June 5, 2002 file photo, Space shuttle Endeavour commander Kenneth Cockrell, right, and pilot Paul Lockhart lead the way out of crew quarters followed by, second row from left, Valeri Korzun, Peggy Whitson, and Sergei Treschev; third row from left are Philippe Perrin and Franklin Chang-Diaz at Cape Canaveral, Fla., before their launch later in the day.

    FILE - In this Wednesday June 5, 2002 file photo, Space shuttle Endeavour commander Kenneth Cockrell, right, and pilot Paul Lockhart lead the way out of crew quarters followed by, second row from left, Valeri Korzun, Peggy Whitson, and Sergei Treschev; third row from left are Philippe Perrin and Franklin Chang-Diaz at Cape Canaveral, Fla., before their launch later in the day.
    Associated Press

 
By MARCIA DUNN
Associated Press
 
 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Astronaut Peggy Whitson has returned to Earth, wrapping up a record-breaking flight: 665 days off the planet - 288 days on this mission alone.

She exceeds that of any other American and any other woman worldwide.

Whitson along with another American and a Russian landed in Kazakhstan shortly after sunrise Sunday - Saturday night back in the U.S.

She became the world's oldest spacewoman at age 57 and most experienced female spacewalker following her launch last November. She also was the first woman to command the space station twice. This was her third flight.

Returning cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin has logged even more time in orbit: 673 days over five missions. Also headed home is Jack Fischer, with 136 days aloft. The men flew up in April.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account