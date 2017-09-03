The Latest: China 'strongly condemns' North Korean nuke test

FILE - In this April 13, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives for the official opening of the Ryomyong residential area, in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea's military says North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test. South Korea's military said Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Associated Press

Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Meteorological Administration Director Lee Mi-seon briefs to the media about artificial earthquake in North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea likely conducted its sixth nuclear test Sunday, South Korea's military said after detecting a strong earthquake near the North's main nuclear test site. Hours earlier, Pyongyang claimed its leader had inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The letters read "Sixth artificial earthquake." Associated Press

A man drives his car past a display board showing photos of ballistic missile launches in North Korea outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. Associated Press

A Chinese man walks by a display board showing photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, high-rise buildings and ballistic missiles launches in North Korea, outside the North Korean Embassy in Beijing, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korean TV said Sunday the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. Associated Press

People walk past a TV news reporting North Korea's a possible nuclear test in Tokyo Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. South Korea's military said Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it detected a strong earthquake, hours after Pyongyang claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Associated Press

Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division Director Ryoo Yong-gyu speaks in front of a screen showing seismic waves that were measured on the South Korean peninsula, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. Associated Press

An officer from National Meteorological Center watches tv news programs showing pictures of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea says Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, that it has detonated a hydrogen bomb in a nuclear test that triggered a strong earthquake. The letters read "North Korea, important announcement." Associated Press

Earthquake and Volcano of the Korea Monitoring Division Director Ryoo Yong-gyu speaks in front of a screen showing about artificial earthquake in North Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The letters read "Sixth artificial earthquake." Associated Press

People watch a TV news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, showing North Korea's announcement that it conducted an underground hydrogen bomb test. The signs read "Kim Jong Eun Listens to Nuclear Weapons." Associated Press

People watch a TV news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, showing North Korea's announcement that it conducted an underground hydrogen bomb test. The signs read "Kim Jong Eun Listens to Nuclear Weapons." Associated Press

A man watches a TV news report about a possible nuclear test conducted by North Korea at the Seoul Railway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. South Korean officials say they have detected an earthquake in North Korea and are analyzing whether Pyongyang has conducted its sixth nuclear test. The signs read " The presidential Blue House analyzing whether North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear test". Associated Press

In this undated image distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Koreaâs state media on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

In this image made from video by North Korea's KRT released on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Koreaâs state media on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (KRT via AP Video) Associated Press

People watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea said it set off a hydrogen bomb Sunday in its sixth nuclear test, which judging by the earthquake it set off appeared to be its most powerful explosion yet. The signs read "North Korea, important announcement." Associated Press

People watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea said it set off a hydrogen bomb Sunday in its sixth nuclear test, which judging by the earthquake it set off appeared to be its most powerful explosion yet. The signs read "North Korea, important announcement." Associated Press

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks as he presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea said it set off a hydrogen bomb Sunday in its sixth nuclear test, which judging by the earthquake it set off appeared to be its most powerful explosion yet. (Yonhap via AP) Associated Press

In this undated image distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Koreaâs state media on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

In this undated image distributed on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location. North Koreaâs state media on Sunday, Sept 3, 2017, said leader Kim Jong Un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile, a claim to technological mastery that some outside experts will doubt but that will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP) Associated Press

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, arrives to presides over a meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. North Korea said it set off a hydrogen bomb Sunday in its sixth nuclear test, which judging by the earthquake it set off appeared to be its most powerful explosion yet. (Yonhap via AP) Associated Press

TOKYO -- The Latest on the nuclear test North Korea conducted Sunday - its sixth and largest so far (all times local):

___

6 p.m.

China's foreign ministry has condemned North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

The ministry said in a statement Sunday that the Chinese government has "expressed firm opposition and strong condemnation" of Sunday's detonation.

China urged North Korea to "stop taking erroneous actions that deteriorate the situation."

North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. The country's state-controlled media say it was a thermonuclear device.

___

5:10 p.m.

South Korea says it wants to answer North Korea's sixth nuclear test with the strongest measures possible.

South Korea's National Security Director Chung Eui-yong said Sunday that President Moon Jae-in will seek every available diplomatic measure, including new sanctions from the United Nations Security Council. He says Moon will also discuss with Washington ways to deploy the "strongest strategic assets" the U.S. has to completely isolate Pyongyang.

The president's office would not comment on it means by "strongest strategic assets."

The response comes in the wake of the North's confirmation that it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb of "unprecedented" strength meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The nuclear test triggered a strong earthquake.

__

4:10 p.m.

South Korea's presidential office says the security chiefs for Seoul and Washington have spoken following North Korea's sixth nuclear test.

The office says U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster spoke with his South Korean counterpart, Chung Eui-yong, for 20 minutes in an emergency phone call about an hour after the detonation.

North Korea's nuclear test Sunday was apparently its most powerful yet. State-controlled media say it was a hydrogen bomb. South Korea's weather agency says the apparent detonation set off a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, making the blast five to six times stronger than the North's fifth test in September 2016.

3:45 p.m.

North Korean TV says the country has successfully conducted a test of a hydrogen bomb that is meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The TV anchor announced the test's success on Korean Central Television, hours after Seoul and Tokyo detected unusual seismic activity at North Korea's nuclear test site. The announcer says North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test.

___

3:30 p.m.

South Korea's weather agency says an apparent nuclear test by North Korea appears to have been several times stronger than its previous test.

The Korea Meteorological Administration estimated Sunday that the nuclear blast yield of the presumed test was between 50 to 60 kilotons, or five to six times stronger than the North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.

North Korea is believed to have conducted a test after a magnitude 5.7 earthquake was detected earlier Sunday. The previous test created seismic waves with a magnitude of 5.0.

Japan's defense minister says the larger magnitude of the earthquake suggests "capability significantly exceeding the last one."

___

2:55 p.m.

North Korea's state broadcaster says an important announcement is coming at 3 p.m. in Pyongyang. That would be 3:30 p.m. in Seoul and Tokyo, and 2:30 a.m. EDT.

KRT did not give any details of the announcement, but it comes after earthquake activity was detected earlier Sunday in what is presumed to have been a North Korean nuclear test.

The apparent test came hours after North Korea said its leader had inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile. The report could not be independently verified.

___

2:30 p.m.

South Korea has refuted a news report that there was a second earthquake near North Korea's nuclear test site.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Sunday that it had not detected another quake.

South Korea's Yonhap news service reported a second earthquake had happened eight minutes after the first, citing China's earthquake agency.

South Korea's military said earlier Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after seismic waves were detected with a magnitude of 5.7. That was revised up from an initial report of 5.6.

___

1:40 p.m.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency says a second quake was detected near North Korea's nuclear test site.

The second quake measured 4.6.

South Korea's military said earlier Sunday that North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test after it picked up seismic waves measuring 5.6. The U.S. Geological Survey called the first quake an explosion with a magnitude 6.3.

It came hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected a hydrogen bomb meant for a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

___

1:30 p.m.

South Korea's military says North Korea is believed to have conducted its sixth nuclear test.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul says in a statement South Korea's military has strengthened monitoring and readiness and is mulling a variety of possible responses that could be pushed together with its ally the U.S.

The apparent test came just hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

___

1:05 p.m.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says a magnitude 5.6 quake in North Korea was artificial and it's analyzing whether the North conducted a nuclear test.

It says it detected a seismic wave from 12:34 p.m. to 12:36 p.m. around Punggyeri, North Korea.

The quake came just hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

___

1 p.m.

South Korea's Yonhap News agency says a magnitude 5.6 quake has occurred in North Korea.

It isn't immediately clear whether North Korea has conducted its sixth nuclear test. North Korea conducted its fifth test last September.

The report came just hours after North Korea claimed that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.