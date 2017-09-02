Breaking News Bar
 
Sharapova swats away Wozniacki's US Open court complaint

  • Mari Sharapova, of Russia, waves to the crowd after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States, 7-5, 6-2 at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

By BRIAN MAHONEY
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- Maria Sharapova doesn't care where she plays at the U.S. Open, only that she's still playing.

Sharapova responded Friday to comments from Caroline Wozniacki, who complained after she was eliminated that Sharapova was scheduled for Arthur Ashe Stadium while she played on an outer court.

"That's not what matters to me," Sharapova said following her 7-5, 6-2 victory over American Sofia Kenin. "All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. I'm not sure where she is."

Sharapova, given a wild card by the U.S. Tennis Association into her first Grand Slam tournament since a 15-month doping ban, has played all three matches on the main court.

Wozniacki, the No. 5 seed, said she thought that was a poor example following her second-round defeat Wednesday in a match that was scheduled for one outside court and eventually moved to another late in the day.

"When you look on center court, I understand completely the business side of things and everything, but someone who comes back from a drug sentence and performance-enhancing drugs and then all of a sudden gets to play every single match on center court, I think that's a questionable thing to do," Wozniacki told Ekstrabladet TV of Denmark.

Ashe is usually reserved for the top players. Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam champion, but she is unseeded here with a ranking that has tumbled to No. 146 following her suspension.

"With regards to scheduling, as you know, I don't make the schedule," Sharapova said. "I'm a pretty big competitor. If you put me out in a parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there."

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

