updated: 9/2/2017 11:59 AM

Titans put Taney, Sharpe on injured reserve, trimming roster

  • Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

    Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
    Associated Press

  • Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney (11) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney (11) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
    Associated Press

 
By TERESA M. WALKER
Associated Press
 
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have placed wide receiver Tajae Sharpe and quarterback Alex Tanney on injured reserve among their moves trimming the roster down to the league-mandated 53-man limit.

The Titans announced the moves Saturday.

Sharpe had surgery on his right foot this offseason and recently returned to practice. Tanney was seen limping with a sore left ankle after the Titans' 30-6 loss at Kansas City on Thursday night.

The Titans also waived 33 other players, including wide receiver Eric Weems, signed in March to help boost special teams. Others cut include tight ends Jace Amaro and Jerome Cunningham, linebacker Justin Staples and nose tackle Antwaun Woods.

Fullback Joe Bacci, long snapper Ryan DiSalvo, running back Akeem Judd and defensive end Jimmy Staten all were waived as injured.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

