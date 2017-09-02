Breaking News Bar
 
Flacco practices with Ravens for 1st time this summer

Associated Press
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has returned to practice, joining his teammates on the field for the first time since being sidelined with a back injury in July.

Flacco missed all of training camp, but coach John Harbaugh says the veteran will start the opener of his 10th season on Sept. 10 at Cincinnati.

Flacco resumed throwing last week, and Saturday he finally got back on the field.

He was joined by wide receiver Breshad Perriman and running back Danny Woodhead, both of whom missed several weeks with hamstring injuries.

Second-string quarterback Ryan Mallett ran the offense during Flacco's absence, helping Baltimore go 4-0 in the preseason.

In other news, offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom passed his physical, one day after being obtained in a trade with Arizona.

