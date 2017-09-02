Breaking News Bar
 
9/2/2017

Patriots trade 3rd-string QB Brissett to Colts for Dorsett

  • New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett passes against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

  • New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates with teammates after running for a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for receiver Phillip Dorsett.

The deal was announced Saturday in advance of the deadline for NFL teams to set their 53-man rosters for the start of the regular season.

The trade fills needs for both teams. By bringing in Brissett, the Colts add some depth at quarterback with Andrew Luck still working his way back from shoulder surgery. Brissett, a third-round pick in 2016, started two games as a rookie last season while Tom Brady served his four-game "Deflategate" suspension.

By adding Dorsett, a first-round draft pick in 2015, the Patriots get another capable pass catcher with Julian Edelman out for the season with a knee injury.

